SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Pooja Vastrakar to play for Mumbai Indians; Gujarat Giants take Harleen Deol, Deandra Dotting

NewsWire
0
0

India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar will pay for Mumbai Indians after bagging a 1.9 crore deal in the all-rounder list of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction here on Monday.

Vastrakar entered the auction for a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai and UP Warriorz started the bidding war to acquire the services of the all-rounder before Mumbai sealed the deal for Rs 1.9 crore.

Gujarat Giants acquired the services of Harleen Deol at a price of Rs 40 lakh and also took West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin for Rs 60 Lakh. While Australian Annabel Sutherland went to Gujarat Giants for Rs 70 lakh.

20230213-175202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Skipper Brathwaite wants West Indies to bat 100 overs, have discipline...

    Legends League Cricket: Difficult to pick the winner, says Gujarat Giants’...

    Three New Zealand players test Covid-19 positive ahead of Test series...

    India were hard done by in Asia Cup with injuries to...