Rajshri Productions announced the debut of Paloma as the lead in their new upcoming movies where she will be starring alongside Rajveer Deol.

The movie will be helmed by legendary filmmaker Suraj Barjatya’s son, Avinsh S. Barjatya who will be making his directorial debut with this project.

The movie, as yet untitled, will be Rajshri’s 59th production and is set to start filming on July 2022, with the first schedule set in Mumbai.

Paloma is the daughter of yesteryear Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria’s daughter. Rajveer Deol is actor Sunny Deol’s son.

The movie in question is said to be a coming-of-age love story, which will explore relationships in the modern times against the settings of a grand destination wedding.

Speaking about casting Paloma as the lead in his directorial debut, Avinsh said, “Paloma is a powerful performer and has tremendous screen presence. She is the perfect fit for my character. Her immense work ethic and enthusiasm make it so exciting to be working with her every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great chemistry together on screen and play off each other really well. They have both seamlessly blended into their roles.”

There is also a nostalgia attached to Paloma and Rajveer pairing up as it is a beautiful throwback to when Poonam Dhillon and Sunny Deol paired up in movies in the 80s.

Rajshri Films posted the official announcement of the movie on their Instagram account and wrote, “Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri’s next, helmed by Avinsh Barjatya. A memorable journey begins!”

The movie is said to be Avinsh’s take on millennial romantic relationships and will showcase their simplicity as well as complexity.

Rajshri is one banner that is known for launching newcomers. In their 75 years of being part of the Hindi film industry they have provided successful breaks for many stars. The makers feel like with Rajveer and Paloma playing the lead in their upcoming movie, they will be taking their age-old legacy forward.