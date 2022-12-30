INDIALIFESTYLE

Poor air quality: Construction, demolition activities banned in Delhi-NCR

NewsWire
0
0

Construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR — except for some categories of projects — have been banned with immediate effect after the air quality further deteriorated on Friday, officials said.

The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in a meeting reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for Meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi on Friday.

The sub-committee observed that the air quality has deteriorated over the last few hours and the AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 399 on December 30.

As the AQI in Delhi is expected to slip into ‘severe’ category owing to calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions, and is expected to deteriorate further, the sub-committee said that that all actions as envisaged under Stage Ill of the GRAP – ‘severe’ air quality (AQI ranging between 401-450), should be implemented with immediate effect.

Along with strict ban on construction and demolition activities, the actions under the stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) include intensifying the frequency of mechanised or vacuum-based sweeping of roads, daily water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours and also intensifying the public transport services.

However, “there will be no ban on the construction and demolition activities under the railway services, metro rail services including stations, airports and inter state bus terminals and other national security, defence-related activities of national importance, and health care facilities”.

20221230-185404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat HC’s progressive, pro-female stance on Women’s Day

    Ex-TN Minister Velumani’s house searched by anti-corruption bureau

    South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce backs Suriya, writes to Anbumani...

    Probing if Sushil’s seized car linked to Neeraj Bawania gang: Police