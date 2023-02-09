INDIALIFESTYLE

Poor performance: Entire police station team transferred in TN’s Latheri

In a major embarrassment to the Tamil Nadu Police, the Vellore range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), M.S. Muthuswamy ordered the transfer of the entire team from the Latheri police station.

The reason for the transfer cited was poor performance.

The police personnel, including Inspector, Sub Inspector, Special SI and nine constables were transferred on Wednesday to various places. Inspector Visvanathan was shifted to waiting reserve, Sub Inspector Ranganthan was transferred to district Armed Reserve camp while Special Sub Inspector Baskaran was shifted to the District police control room.

The nine constables were shifted to Katpadi police station in various posts.

The police personnel did not act in a case related to the assault on an AIADMK leader. Those responsible for the assault were not caught despite locals staging a road blockade and traders downing shutters in protest.

Also, those responsible for the murder of a local milk vendor were still at large, said sources in the Vellore DIG office to IANS.

Not acting immediately on cases within the police station limits was said to be the reason for the mass transfer. Besides, there were several complaints against the personnel of this station having not responded properly to the complaints of poor people.

