Poor response to shutdown in Agra region

Agra, Jan 8 (IANS) The Bharat bandh call by Leftist organisations and trade unions was largely ignored and life continued normally in the Taj city, Firozabad and Mathura.

Symbolic marches by bank employees and demonstration at the divisional railway headquarters, here, continued for a couple of hours but the commercial complexes and markets remained opened.

Bank employees held meetings at the Sanjay Place commercial area, where half a dozen regional offices of banks are located.

In Firozabad and Mathura also, bank union members took out marches, shouting anti-government slogans. The flow of pilgrims continued in Vrindavan, despite the chilly winds and drizzle.

The supply of milk and vegetables was not affected as was widely feared, after more than 150 organisations had threatened a nationwide shutdown.

City SP Pramod Botre said security forces were deployed at important places and QRT was deployed at the police stations to tackle any situation, but there was total peace in the city.

