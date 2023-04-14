ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Poorti Arya of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ took a break from acting for her health

Actress Poorti Arya, who was last seen in the TV show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’, has been missing from screens for one year. Poorti reveals that she made a conscious decision to take a break from acting due to “health issues.”

She said: “I took a short break from acting owing to my health issues which needed to be treated on priority. Sometimes in life, you have to choose yourself, leaving everything behind. I had to take time off to take care of my health. Also, I had to make up my mind and sort things out for myself about the kind of project and character I wanted to do. In the hope of starting things with a fresh breath, I decided to pause things for a while. But now I am finally back on the work front and have started giving auditions.”

Revealing the kind of work she wants to do, she said: “I want to do prominent characters like I have done in the past. I wish to play a strong character which leaves a mark on the audience’s minds. The opportunities are plentiful, but it’s important for me to be selective about the project I pick for myself.”

Poorti has acted in ‘Jalebi’, ‘Internet Wala Love’, ‘Life Sahi Hai’, ‘Ashoka Samrat’, and ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’.

