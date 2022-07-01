American pop band, ‘Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring is all set to make his acting debut in the series, ‘The Changeling’.

He joins the previously announced lead of the series, LaKeith Stanfield as well as other cast members Clark Backo and Adina Porter.

‘The Changeling’ series is based on the book of the same name by author Victor LaValle. It has been described as a horror story, a tale of parenthood as well as a dangerous odyssey journeying through an unknown New York City.

The lead Stanfield plays the role of Apollo who is a collector, very passionate, about rare books.

Pop star Herring will play the role of William Wheeler, a man who becomes friends with Apollo to reunite with his wife and children.

Herrings ‘Future Islands’ was originally formed in the year 2006 and it has Herrings on vocals, William Cashion in charge of bass and guitars, Gerrit Wilmers on keyboard and Michael Lowry on drums.

The band has released a number of singles as well as six studio albums up until now and their most recent release was the 2020 song, ‘As long As You Are’.

Kelly Marcel is writing the adaptation and is also attached to this series as showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan Van Tulleken and Melina Matsoukas will be executive producers as well as directors for this project.