It was in March 1972, that Agnetha, Anni-Frid, Bjorn and Benny got together in a studio in Sweden to record their first song as a group, ‘People Need Love’, which marked the beginning of a legendary pop music band.

Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaus had been meaning to record a song for quite some time. The duo knew each other since 1966 and had worked on music together and they even covered bands like Middle of the Road and Sweet.

The two experimented with different music genres and even got some popularity in the process. Their wives, Anni-Frid and Agnetha were also in the music business and were successful singers.

In the year 1970, the men released their first song together, titled, ‘She’s my kind of girl’, a song that became quite a hit in Japan in 1971.

The success of this song propelled Bjorn and Benny to create a group. They brought their wives on board and recorded the song that started it all – ‘People Need Love’.

This song also included some pop yodeling. It was a happy and cheerful song through which the singers wanted to communicate their desire for harmony, trust, peace and love in the world.

In this song we can hear the men and women taking turns to sing their bit, a style that the group gave up later.

‘People Need Love’ was broadcast for the first time in April 1972 on a Swedish TV show ‘Vi I femman’ and the song was released soon after. The group name though was long and tiresome: Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Anni-Frid.

The song was a hit and the pop group knew it. They decided to record an album – ‘Ring Ring’ which also released in 1972.

It was with their second album that this Swedish Pop Group created history. They applied to participate in the Grand Prix d’Eurovision de la Chanson (Eurovision Song Contest) and they went to Brighton UK. ABBA was going to go live on stage.

They performed ‘Waterloo’ there, and won the competition for Sweden and since then their star was on the rise. Though the group disbanded in 1982, the world will remember ABBA forever for unforgettable chart toppers like ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘The Winner Takes It All’, ‘Thank you for the music’, ‘Waterloo’, ‘Mamma Mia’ and so many more songs which are party favourite numbers even today.

After nearly 40 years the Swedish band returned in 2021 with their album ‘Voyage’. Their two new songs from the album – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ and ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ released in September and fans celebrated it the world over.

The ABBA men announced that they would be having a concert for their album but not with the real ABBA members.

The women did not want to come on stage so the band came up with an alternative idea. Their show will feature them as virtual avatars where they will look as young as they were in the 1970s and they even coined a new name for it: the ABBAtars.

The ABBAtars show is due to premier in London on May 26, 2022.