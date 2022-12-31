Cardinal Moran Mor Baselios Cleemis (63), the supreme head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, on Saturday mourned the demise of former Pope Benedict XVI, who passed away at the age of 95, terming him as a man of authenticity and credibility.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Saturday.

“I was extremely fortunate to be named to the College of Cardinals of the Catholic Church by Pope Benedict XVI on November 24, 2012. It was he who ordained me as a Cardinal,” Cleemis told IANS.

Incidentally, Cardinals elect the Pope, and Cleemis did cast his vote when present Pope Francis was selected.

Cleemis told IANS that he is waiting to hear the date of the funeral to make his decision on travelling to the Vatican.

Recalling the departed Pope Benedict XVI, Cleemis said he was very strong in his thoughts and aired his opinions which he believed were right.

“It’s very rare that a serving Pope makes way when in office and he was one who did it. After which he never intervened in anything and led a retired life,” said Cleemis.

Benedict led the Catholic Church from April 2005 to February 2013. He stood down due to his ailing health, becoming the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415, the BBC reported.

Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican.

20221231-163203