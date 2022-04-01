Today Pope Francis made a historic apology to Indigenous delegates for Catholic Church’s role in the abuses that took place in Canada’s residential school system.

“I am very sorry,” the head of the Roman Catholic Church told First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegations at the Vatican. “And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon,” he said.

“I also feel shame … sorrow and shame for the role that a number of Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that wounded you, and the abuses you suffered and the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values,” he told the Indigenous representatives.

He also promised to visit Canada to deliver the apology in person to survivors.

I feel shame for the role that a number of Catholics with educational responsibilities have had in the abuse and lack of respect for the identity, culture and spiritual values of the Indigenous Peoples in Canada. All these things are contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 1, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the pontiff’s apology while saying that Pope Francis must come apologize to the survivors on Canadian soil.

“Today’s apology is a step forward in acknowledging the truth of our past,” Trudeau said in a statement. “For decades, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis have been calling on the Pope to recognize the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse their children endured while attending these residential schools. For decades, they have been waiting for an apology.”

“An apology by the Pope to residential school Survivors and their families delivered in Canada will specifically respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action #58. I look forward to His Holiness Pope Francis apologizing in Canada at the request of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples,” he added.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also issued a statement on the historic apology.

“Today’s apology comes from years of advocacy from Indigenous people and is an historic step for the Catholic Church to make on its reconciliation journey,” Singh said.

“We are hopeful that the Church will continue on this journey and know that Pope Francis’ visit to Canada will continue this work. His apology to all First Nations, Métis and Inuit while visiting with Survivors in Canada will be important.”