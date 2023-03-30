WORLD

Pope Francis hospitalised for respiratory infection

Scheduled medical check-ups of Pope Francis at a hospital in Rome have revealed he has a respiratory infection that requires a couple of days of treatment.

According to a statement, the 86-year-old has complained of some respiratory difficulties and on Wednesday afternoon he went to the Policlinico A. Gemelli in Rome to undergo some medical check-ups.

The results show a respiratory infection (Covid-19 infection excluded) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment, the statement said.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” it added.

Earlier in the morning, he presided over his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square. He appeared in good spirits but was seen grimacing as he was helped into his vehicle.

