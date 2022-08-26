WORLD

Pope Francis says he’s open for trip to North Korea

NewsWire
0
0

Pope Francis says he is willing to visit North Korea, should the country’s leaders ever invite him, he told a South Korean broadcaster in an interview released on Friday.

“I will go there as soon as they invite me. I’m saying they should invite me. I will not refuse. The purpose of my visit is always brotherly love,” dpa news agency quoted Francis as saying to KBS.

North Korea allow only a few visitors to enter the country while citizens of the reclusive nation are generally not permitted to leave.

The country has been locked down even tighter than usual since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Pope Francis told KBS that he has noted how the two countries have survived war.

Technically, the war that divided the peninsula into North and South Korea has never ended.

“You have suffered through the pains of war. So you know what war means. Work toward peace. I send my blessing and prayer for peace to everyone in both Koreas.”

No pope has ever visited North Korea, though the late Pope John Paul II was once invited.

20220826-153802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mongolian PM to get first dose of Covid vaccine

    Short-video leader TikTok now plans own music streaming service

    Putin, Raisi discuss economic cooperation, int’l issues

    We have to turn frustration into focus, says Liverpool’s Virgil van...