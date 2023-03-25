ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Popular actor Innocent critical, on ECMO support

NewsWire
0
0

The condition of popular Malayalam actor Innocent currently admitted to a private hospital, continues to be critical and he is on ECMO support, said the hospital in a bulletin issued here, Saturday.

ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and it pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

He was admitted to the hospital nearly two weeks back due to breathing issues.

The 75-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was diagnosed with cancer some years ago and according to sources, Innocent had suffered a fall after which his health deteriorated.

Covid also has taken a heavy toll on him after he tested positive for it thrice in the past three years.

Innocent served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for several years.

The veteran actor whose film career began as a producer, turned to acting and easily walked into the hearts of all film buffs through his comedy and his Trissur slang.

In a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in around 750 films.

His popularity was huge and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) fielded him as an independent candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy, where he trounced Congressman P.C. Chacko.

However, he lost to Congress leader Benny Behanan while defending his seat in 2019.

Innocent’s cancer relapsed in 2020 and he acted in a few films after recovering.

20230325-144204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘One nation, one emotion, one identity,’ says Mahesh Babu

    Meat Loaf’s streams jump by 4,650% following death

    Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police’ out on Thursday

    As single screens fall, multiplexes face upheaval (Column: B-Town)