Popular actor Innocent remains in hospital after prolonged breathing difficulty

Popular Malayalam actor Innocent continues to be in hospital here, after he was admitted last week due to breathing issues, said sources.

The 75-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was diagnosed with cancer some years ago.

According to sources, Innocent had suffered a fall after which his health deteriorated.

“We are all eagerly waiting to hear the good news of his health as he has been a fighter and we all know how he has been fighting his ailment very boldly,” said a source on condition of anonymity.

He served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for several years.

The veteran actor whose film career began as a producer, also turned to acting and walked into the hearts of all film buffs through his comedy and his Thrissur slang.

In a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in around 750 films.

His popularity was huge and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) fielded him as an independent candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy, where he trounced then Congressman P.C. Chacko.

However, he lost to Congress leader Benny Behanan while defending his seat in 2019.

Innocent’s cancer relapsed in 2020 and he acted in a few films after recovering.

20230317-172404

