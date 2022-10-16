SCI-TECHWORLD

Popular game Minecraft to soon receive new updates

With an aim to woo gamers, popular Microsoft-owned video game Minecraft has announced that it will soon get a new update — 1.20.

The upcoming update will introduce four new features, which are camel mobs, hanging signs, chiselled bookshelves, and bamboo crafting, which will be included in the next Minecraft update.

However, the overall goal of the update is to focus on “self-expression, representation, and storytelling”.

New ‘default skins’ have been released, giving users the option of playing with default skins, creating their own, or changing them up as they please. The new default skins will be available in Minecraft on November 29, the company said during a live virtual event.

The team officially announced the new release ‘Of Minecraft Legends’, the spinoff of ‘Minecraft’ which will be launching in spring 2023.

Prior to the game’s release, the team showcased both a cinematic trailer and a gameplay demo.

‘Minecraft Dungeons’ will get spooky and some new multi-player in its upcoming update.

As the spooky season gets underway, some Halloween gear will be available, including the ‘Hungriest Horror Armor’ set.

Moreover, the multi-floor Tower mission will have a multiplayer mode in the future, and Season 3 of Dungeons will launch on October 19th with the theme ‘Fauna Faire’, which highlights pets and animals.

In the ‘Minecraft Marketplace’, there will be several new DLC titles. With iconic comic book characters and a blocky representation of Gotham City, Batman is the latest big-name addition.

The Batman DLC will be released on October 18.

