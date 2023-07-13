INDIA

Popular influencers set to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

NewsWire
0
0

Gearing up for more excitement and thrills, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is now introducing a new twist to the show as various social media influencers and personalities are set to join the show on Thursday.

Lighting up the show, these celebrities will bring forth their own unique personalities, stories and talents, adding greater thrills to it.

The roster of these contestants includes:

RJ Malishka: A household name in the world of radio, RJ Malishka will bring her infectious energy and remarkable storytelling abilities to the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house.

Malini Agarwal: Popularly known as MissMalini, she will bring a new element of glamour and charm to the house. A prominent social media influencer, Malini is known for her insightful commentary and impeccable fashion sense.

BC Aunty (Snehil Mehra): A sassy and humorous person, BC Aunty is known for her funny videos, and will leave an indelible mark in this high-octane challenge with her witty comebacks and signature no-nonsense attitude.

Dipraj Jadhav: A multi-talented entertainer with a charming personality, Dipraj will bring an elegant mix and captivating fusion of comedy and music to the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house.

Danny Pandit: Danny is known for his charismatic personality and powerful stage presence. He will bring in a strong sense of witty humour with his comic timing and hilarious antics, as he effortlessly engages with the housemates and the viewers alike.

The episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ will stream on JioCinema.

2023071338453

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi sees light rain, gusty winds bring down mercury

    CPI leadership faces criticism at party’s Kerala committee meet

    New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman

    IANS OTT Preview: Deep dive into the sea of streaming content...