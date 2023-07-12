INDIA

Popular Korean, Turkish and Russian content to be aired on Hindi GEC Atrangii

Hindi GEC Atrangii TV will air international language content dubbed in Hindi, with English subtitles. 

Content from Korean, Turkish, Russian and other international family drama series will be dubbed in Hindi. The channel will have an eclectic library of various acclaimed international shows and will cater to 15+ female and male audiences. There has been an increased demand for Korean and Turkish shows by the Indian audiences but most of it is consumed on OTT.

Vibhu Agarwal on the announcement said: “We are extremely excited to add quality international dramas to Atrangii TV. There have been researches and data from our OTT app that shows that Korean and Turkish drama series are loved by the Indian audiences and have found a loyal audience base in the country. Its increase in demand, led us to revaluate the content strategy for our GEC.”

From the Korean content, they have an eclectic line-up of drama shows such as My Strange Hero, Love Temperature, My Lovely Girl, Divorce Lawyer in Love, Doctors, Birth of a Beauty, The Secret House and The Second Husband. From the Turkish series which are globally renowned for their romantic and family drama, Atrangii TV has currently chosen Aziz, The Last Summer and Broken Destiny for its revamped content library.

Vibhu Agarwal added: “We wanted to bridge this gap and get the same quality content on OTT to the television sets of people across the country for family viewing. Atrangii will now air Korean, Turkish, Russian and other acclaimed international language series from all around the globe, dubbed in Hindi for its loyal audiences.”

