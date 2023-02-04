ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Popular Malayalam actor Baburaj held in cheating case

NewsWire
0
0

Malayalam actor Baburaj was arrested on Saturday in a cheating case filed against him at the Adimali Police Station in Idukki district on Saturday.

Baburaj, who owned a resort in Idukki district, had given it for lease to a person called Arun after taking Rs 40 lakhs in 2020.

Soon, the Covid pandemic hit and after the restrictions were lifted and when Arun opened the resort, he had some technical issues.

Later, it was found out that there was a problem in the title of some areas of the property, which according to the complainant was hidden from him.

When Arun asked for a refund, he was refused following which he filed a complaint.

Recently, Baburaj was called by the police for questioning and the Kerala High Court had asked him to appear before the police on Saturday.

After recording his arrest, the police took him to a state-run hospital to complete the formalities of arrest.

The hugely popular actor is a very busy actor in Malayalam and has hugely popular hits to his credit which includes “Salt N Pepper, Mayamohini, Honey Bee” to name a few.

Starting his career as a villain, he has graduated to a character actor and is also known for handling comedy roles.

Meanwhile, Baburaj is expected to get bail in the case, when he is produced in a court later in the day.

20230204-143205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Daniel Craig receives same honour as James Bond

    Kamal Haasan expresses happiness at Bharathirajaa returning home from hospital

    ‘The Married Woman’ director Sahir Raza: Cinema shouldn’t be moulded by...

    Ram Madhvani: I choose female characters because I’m interested in stories,...