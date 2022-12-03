ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Popular Malayalam film comedian Kochu Preman passes away

NewsWire
0
0

Sixty-eight-year-old popular Malayalam film actor Kochu Preman has died at a private hospital here.

He breathed his last on Friday while being taken to a hospital following breathing complications.

Beginning his acting career through the drama, he made his debut in the Malayalam films in 1979 but had to wait till the late 90s to make his mark and after that he has had no reason to look back.

Preman excelled in comedy roles and was a regular in films in the past two decades.

And with the advent of TV serials, he was busy acting in them as well.

Though short in stature, when it came to essaying comedy roles, his height was never a handicap and was known for his dialogue delivery, especially when he was at ease in the popular Thiruvananthapuram accent.

Hailing from the state capital city, Preman is survived by his actress wife and their son.

20221203-164601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deep Kalsi’s debut single ‘Jhanjar’ ft. Isha Sharma is a fun...

    Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

    Alec Baldwin is ‘trying to get through a tough time’ this...

    Alka Yagnik: Kishore Kumar was a powerhouse of energy with a...