ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Popular OTT action thriller series ‘Night Agent’ renewed for Season 2

NewsWire
0
0

Streaming show ‘The Night Agent’ has earned a speedy Season 2 renewal at Netflix, reports ‘Variety’. The second season will also consist of 10 episodes.

The action thriller series debuted on the streaming service less than a week ago, on March 23. It proved to be popular immediately, rocketing up to the top of Netflix’s weekly Top 10 chart with 168.71 million hours viewed.

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share ‘The Night Agent’ with the world,” said series creator Shawn Ryan.

“To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

‘The Night Agent’, according to ‘Variety’, is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The official logline states that the show centres “on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Gabriel Basso leads the series and it also features Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau.

“We’re proud to see ‘The Night Agent’ deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world,” said Jinny Howe, Netflix’s vice president of drama series.

He added: “Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

20230330-150603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lee Yoo-Mi predicts she’d die early playing ‘Squid Game’ in real...

    Michael Bay: Sony ‘had no faith’ in ‘Bad Boys,’ said ‘two...

    Liv Tyler set to return to MCU after 16 years

    As ‘SNL’ host, ‘Succession’ star Kieran Culkin talks about ‘Roman Roy’