ENTERTAINMENT

Popular singer KK dies in Kolkata at 53

NewsWire
0
17

Playback singer Krishna kumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away here late on Tuesday night. He was  53.

KK was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College.

It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing.

After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told mediapersons that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

“His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning,” Biswas said.

He said KK came to Kolkata on Monday, and on the same day he performed at Nazrul Manch for a function organised by another city- based college.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘O Meri Jaan’, among many others.

20220601-000803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adivi Sesh unfazed by box-office clash between ‘Major’ and ‘Prithviraj’

    IANS Review: ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’: Designed to revolutionise the youth...

    ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ producer Shailesh R. Singh announces his 20th film...

    Parineeta Borthakur enjoys donning Punjabi look for ‘Spy Bahu’