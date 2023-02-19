ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Popular Tamil comedian R. Mayilsamy passes away at 57

Popular comedian of Tamil movies, R. Mayilsamy passed away in Chennai on Sunday early morning. He was 57.

The Tamil comedian complained of uneasiness while dubbing for a movie when his family members and colleagues took him to Porur Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai but he passed away on Sunday morning.

Mayilsamy acted in more than 200 movies in a carrier spinning 39 years.

The Tamil comedian had recorded for his latest film, ‘Glassmate’ before his death. Actors M.S. Bhaskar and Parthipan visited his residence to pay their last respects.

The veteran actor made his debut in the 1984 Bhagyaraj movie, ‘Dhavani Kanavugal’. He had played some stellar roles in Ghilli, Dhool, Uthama Puthiran, Kanchana and many others.

He won the Tamil Nadu state government award for the best comedian for the movie ‘Kangalal Kaidhu Sei’ in 2004.

Mayilsamy was remembered for the screen space he had shared with the late comedian of the Tamil industry, Vivek.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, Opposition leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and several senior political leaders condoled the passing away of Mayilsamy.

