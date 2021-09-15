The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday filed a voluminous supplementary charge sheet in the pornography content case against businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

Kundra, 45, was arrested on July 19 in the sensational case in which there are several other accused, and the charge sheet running into around 1,500 pages, has been lodged before a Mumbai magistrate court.

In April, the police had filed its first charge sheet in the case against nine persons originally accused, and after subsequent investigations, two more accused, including Kundra, were nabbed.

The police have contended that Raj Kundra – currently in judicial custody along with his company Viaan Enterprises’ IT head Ryan Thorpe – were allegedly engaged in creating pornographic content which were published through some paid porn apps.

The alleged scam came to light early this year when the Malad police raided a bungalow at Madh Island where porn films were reportedly being shot leading to the arrest of the film-makers, the actors, and the technical staff.

The Mumbai Police have formed a special investigation team and filed multiple FIRs in the case after more complainants, including some television and film industry starlets came forward.

–IANS

qn/vd