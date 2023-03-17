COMMUNITYSCI-TECH

Pornhub owner MindGeek acquired by Canadian private equity firm

Canadian private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners (ECP) has acquired MindGeek, owner of adult entertainment platforms like Pornhub, Brazzers and Redtube.

With the support of ECP, MindGeek said it will further its research and adoption of the latest and best available online safety protocols to ensure that it remains a world-class leader in trust and safety and “its platforms are inclusive, sex-positive spaces for adults”.

“In MindGeek, we have identified a dynamic tech brand that is built upon a foundation of trust, safety and compliance, and with ECP’s resources and broad expertise spanning regulatory, law enforcement, public engagement and finance, we have a unique opportunity to strengthen what already exists,” said Fady Mansour, founding partner, ECP.

ECP said the internet should be safe for all – with child protection, intimate image security and digital self-determination at the core.

“MindGeek must play a leading role in the fight against illegal content across the internet,” said the company.

The terms of the transaction were not publicly disclosed.

“We are excited for this next chapter of MindGeek. We look forward to working with the ECP team, and are confident that, with their support, we will continue to revolutionize safe, legal, sex-positive tech, and connect adult users around the globe with creators, content, advertising partners and technology they can trust,” said MindGeek.

