BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Porsche shares rise on first trading day in largest European listing for a decade

NewsWire
0
0

Porsche shares have risen on their first day of trading as the sports carmaker shrugged off a worsening global economy in a 75 billion euros stock market float, the largest European listing for more than a decade, the media reported.

The shares were issued at 82.50 euros on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday, before rising in value to 86.30 euros by late morning, The Guardian reported.

The German carmaker Volkswagen listed 12.5 per cent of Porsche’s shares to raise the billions of euros needed to invest in electric cars — as well as hoping the sports car company would be able to match its Italian rival Ferrari, which has been able to attract a valuation more typical of luxury fashion brands, The Guardian reported.

The deal raised 19.5 billion euros, about half of which will go to Volkswagen. Volkswagen intends to pay a dividend using part of the proceeds.

Volkswagen and Porsche have been intertwined since their foundations, when Ferdinand Porsche founded a car company in the 1930s, before designing the original “people’s car”.

While the companies will be listed separately, they will retain the same chief executive, Oliver Blume, suggesting there will be little departure in management style or strategic approach to the electric transition.

The spinout will, however, allow the Porsche-Piech family, Volkswagen’s largest shareholder, to regain control of Porsche a decade after they ceded control of it to Volkswagen, The Guardian reported.

20220929-191804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2K km of Rail network to be brought under KAWACH tech:...

    JSW Steel calls reports of interest in Liberty Steel assets ‘misleading’

    Hyundai raises global EV sales target to 1.7mn in 2026: CEO

    On a day of record deal, small-time players look to cement...