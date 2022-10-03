The Department of Administrative Reforms on Monday launched the web-portal for Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2022.

The total number of Awards under the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2022 would be 16.

While launching the web portal (http://www.pmawards.gov.in), Jitendra Singh, MoS, Personnel said that the emphasis would be on good governance, qualitative achievement and last mile connectivity, rather than only on achievement of quantitative targets.

The applications for awards would be evaluated on three parameters — good governance, qualitative and quantitative, the Minister said.

For 2022, the scheme for Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration aims to recognise the contribution of civil servants in areas including promoting Swachh Jal (Clean Jal) through Har Ghar Jal Yojana, promoting Swasth Bharat (Healthy Bharat) through Health and Wellness Centres, promoting quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha and holistic development through Aspirational District Programme.

The registration on PM’s Awards web portal will commence from October 3 (Monday) for due registration and the submission of applications will also be operational from October 3 to November 28.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire concept and format of the PM Excellence Awards has undergone a revolutionary change after 2014.

The objective of the scheme is to encourage constructive competition, innovation, replication and institutionalisation of best practices.

The PM’s Awards, 2022 will consist of trophy, scroll and an incentive of Rs 20 lakh to the awarded district or organisation to be utilised for implementation of project or bridging resources gaps in any area of public welfare.

The Minister recalled that during his address on Civil Services Day, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised to continuously create a perfect seamless mechanism to give due benefits to the last person.

The more we build this mechanism, we can achieve the country’s mission of empowerment of the last person.

