Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

Soon, the government is going to help millions of people track their lost or stolen mobile phones, as a new portal — www.sancharsaathi.gov.in — is set to be unveiled on May 17, which is also the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

This new portal will help people track and find their lost mobile phones.

The Sanchar Saathi portal will be officially unveiled by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 17. The portal will be available throughout the country and cater to lost or stolen mobile phones connected to all telecom circles.

As of now, this portal caters only to Delhi and Mumbai circles.

Till date with the help of this portal, 4,70,000 lost or stolen mobile phones have been blocked. Also, more than 2,40,000 mobile phones have been tracked through this portal, official sources informed. Around 8,000 phones have also been recovered through the portal.

With the help of this portal, users can also access their SIM card number and block it if anybody is found using the SIM through the owner’s ID.

