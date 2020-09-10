Porter Airlines to stay grounded till November

Porter Airlines is extending its temporary suspension of all operations to November 12.

“Every one of our markets is affected by the Canadian government’s non-essential travel advisory and border closures. We understand the impact this has on our passengers and our team members, and continue to make decisions based on how the situation evolves,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines in a media release.

The airline had previously targeted a return date of October 7, but extended quarantine restrictions and the continued closure of the US-Canada border have been key factors in the extension of their restart date, officials said.

As a result of the extended suspension of service, the airline is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked through November 12, including Porter Escapes vacation packages.