Porter won’t restart flights before October

Porter Airlines had initially hoped it would be in a position to resume flights this summer, but this week confirmed that it was not possible and would instead aim to restart service on October 7.

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service,” the airline said in a statement. “However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights.”

Porter said its flights to Muskoka, Ont. and Stephenville, N.L. have now been cancelled for the rest of the year.

The airline said it is “closely watching developments” and expects to eventually offer travel options as part of the recovery.

The company is waiving change and cancellation fees on all flights and vacation packages booked between now and October 7.