Porterfield to lead Ireland in historic Lord’s Test

Dublin, July 8 (IANS) William Porterfield will lead Ireland in the historic four-day Test against England to be played at the Lord’s from July 24-27, Ireland Cricket announced on Monday.

The one-off match will be preceded by a two-day warm-up game against Middlesex 2nd XI on July 18-19.

Mark Adair, Gary Wilson and Craig Young have been called-up for the one-off Test, while Stuart Poynter, George Dockrell, James Cameron-Dow and Barry McCarthy have been left out of the 14-member squad.

Andrew White, chairman of selectors, said: “The historic nature of this Test match will not be lost on anyone, however, the players will not be overawed by the occasion. I think we demonstrated the fight and talent we possess in the recent ODI against England at Malahide, and I expect the players will look to be just as competitive in the Test arena.”

This will be Ireland’s third Test since being accorded full member status by the International Cricket Council (ICC). They had lost their first by five wickets against Pakistan in Dublin in May 2018 before suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Afghanistan in Dehradun in March 2019.

Squad: William Porterfield (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

–IANS

aak/arm