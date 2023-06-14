INDIA

Portion of Dwarka Expressway Link Road collapses, man dies

A man died after a portion of the under-construction Dwarka Expressway Link Road across national highway 8 collapsed on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Shakeel (35), a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the Kapashera police station received a PCR call in the morning regarding the incident in Samalkha, following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was rushed to the spot.

The site where the incident occurred is where construction of an elevated portion of the Link Road is underway.

“One of the spans between two pillars collapsed and the JCB driven by Shakeel, who was passing from underneath it, got crushed by the falling debris,” said the DCP.

“A case under relevant provisions of the law is being registered. The site’s supervisor and manager have been apprehended.”

