Portion of road caves in as heavy rain lashes Delhi

A portion of a road gave way in Delhi’s Press Enclave Road after heavy rain lashed the national capital, an official said on Friday.

“Road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. Kindly avoid the stretch,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Heavy rain accompanied by a storm lashed parts of the country’s capital Delhi on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department had predicted cloudy weather and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR over next three to four days.

