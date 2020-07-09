Portion of roof collapsed in North Block

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) A portion of a roof at the second floor, North Block that houses the Finance Ministry, collapsed. One official received minor injuries in the incident.

In a viral video, some staffers are seen seeking cover and one person is seen seated with minor injuries.

However, the Delhi Police and Fire services department said they were not informed about the incident which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

“There is no PCR call that has been made in this regard and have no information on this.” Said a senior police officer.

