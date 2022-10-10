INDIASCI-TECH

Portronics launches two afforbale soundbars with premium look

Domestic consumer electronics brand Portronics on Monday launched two affordable soundbars with premium look and feel.

Portronics ‘Sound Slick IV’ and ‘Sound Slick V’ are priced at Rs 5,499 and Rs 3,499 respectively, the company said.

“The Sound Slick Soundbars, which are perfectly suited for satisfying the desire for high-quality music. With a peak output of 120 Watts, these potent items will turn watching television into a surround-sound theatrical experience”, the company added.

The soundbars weighs about 1.85 kg that makes them easy to carry anywhere.

Additionally, the new soundbars are designed with a scratch-resistant sand-grain finish for a premium feel to enhance the look.

Sound Slick IV comes with the high-quality surround sound with stereo speakers (30W each) and thumping bass with a built-in discrete 60W subwoofer, the company said.

Both the soundbars comes with multiple connectivity options for the TV. Using the optical input the device can connect wirelessly with a smartphone or laptop over Bluetooth 5.0 or the aux port.

The remote can be used to play/pause music, change volume, or simply switch to its built-in pre-set EQ modes, the company said.

