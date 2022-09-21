HEALTHWORLD

Portugal announces preventive vaccination against monkeypox for priority groups

NewsWire
0
0

Portugal’s Directorate-General for Health (DGS) has announced a preventive vaccination for the most vulnerable groups against monkeypox.

Priority groups include people who are at “increased risk” of contracting the monkeypox virus, in addition to health professionals, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The preventive vaccination logistics strategy will be managed at the level of each region, after identifying eligible citizens in a specialist consultation,” said the health authority.

Secretary of State for the Promotion of Health Margarida Tavares said that preventive vaccination would start immediately with the publication of the decree.

According to the latest data, Portugal has registered at least 908 cases of monkeypox since the beginning of the outbreak this year.

20220921-132002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indonesia reports 393 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths

    Maha ‘conquers’ Omicron? No cases for past 60 days

    Global Covid caseload tops 491.3 mn

    Cuba registers 479 daily Covid-19 cases