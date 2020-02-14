Portugal backs India’s claim for UNSC permanent seat

Panaji, Feb 15 (IANS) Portugal fully supports India’s claim for a permanent member’s seat in the United Nations Security Council, Portuguese President President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said here on Saturday.

He also said that there was empathy between the Prime Ministers and Presidents of the two countries.

“India has the full support of Portugal to become a permanent member of the Security Council of the UN,” de Sousa said while addressing a seminar on urban designs organised by state-run Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited.

He also said that India and Portugal can work together in the field of economics, finance, technology and science.

“My long meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very fruitful bilaterally and multilaterally. We discussed concrete projects for investment — Portuguese investment in India and Indian investment in Portugal,” he said.

–IANS

