WORLD

Portugal registers highest inflation increase in 37 years

NewsWire
0
0

The Portuguese consumer price index (CPI) recorded an increase in inflation of 1.9 percentage points from March to April 2022, marking the “biggest difference between two consecutive months since January 1985,” the National Statistics Institute (INE) has said.

“Since the beginning of 2022, the year-on-year rate of change of the CPI has shown a significant acceleration,” the INE was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The categories that showed the largest increases were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, home accessories, domestic equipment, and current housing maintenance, transport, communications, leisure, recreation and culture, restaurants and hotels and miscellaneous goods and services.

According to INE, the largest increase was in education, as a result of increases in tuition fees.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate dropped to 5.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, 0.4 percentage points lower than in the previous quarter, and 1.2 percentage points lower than in the same quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, between January and March the number of unemployed people in Portugal was estimated at 308,400.

20220512-051004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lankan Navy pelted stones at Indian fishing boats: TN officials

    ‘S.Korea, Japan to continue dialogue amid renewed Dokdo spat’

    93.7% of S.Koreans consider climate crisis serious: Survey

    Turkey, Russia agree to prevent violations in Syria