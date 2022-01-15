HEALTH

Portugal registers new case of bird flu

Another outbreak of bird flu was identified in an aviary in the central Portugal region, said the Directorate-General for Food and Veterinary Medicine (DGAV).

The case was detected on Friday in domestic animals in the same region as the primary focus, which had been identified in December 2021, DGAV added in a statement.

Outbreak control measures “are already being implemented” including the “inspection of the places where the disease was detected and the elimination of the affected animals,” according to the Health authorities.

Those measures also include the inspection and notification of aviaries in the areas of protection and surveillance within a radius of up to 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Susana Pombo, Head of DGAV, Portugal currently has five active outbreaks of avian influenza infections.

DGAV argues that it is important to “comply and reinforce” biosecurity rules and good poultry production practices, avoiding contact between domestic and wild birds.

