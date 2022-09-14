HEALTHWORLD

Portugal’s daily Covid-19 cases fall to lowest level in 2022

The average daily number of Covid-19 infections in Portugal has dropped to 2,468, the lowest number recorded this year, the Ricardo Jorge Institute (INSA) reported.

The previous lowest daily average was 2,527 infections and the highest was 49,795, registered in late January this year.

The Covid-19 reproduction number (Rt), which indicates the number of secondary cases of infection resulting from each person carrying the virus, currently stands at 0.98, with no significant changes compared to the previous week.

The INSA on Wednesday estimates that, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Portugal has already had 5,447,844 Covid-19 infections.

The 2022-2023 autumn-winter vaccination campaign against influenza and Covid-19 started in the country on September 7.

