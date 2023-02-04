The Portuguese Parliament has approved the establishment of an inquiry commission to investigate TAP Air Portugal, the country’s flag carrier, which has been involved in several complaints of irregularities in recent months.

The investigation will aim “to assess the exercise of political supervision of TAP’s management, in particular in the period between 2020 and 2022”, when the airline returned to the control of Portugal’s government, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the deputies’ proposal, the entire “process of co-opting, appointing or hiring Alexandra Reis” as TAP administrator will be investigated, along with others involved in suspected undue payments of compensations and bonuses.

Under the proposal approved by Parliament, the airline’s management decisions “that may have harmed the company’s interests and, therefore, the public interest” will also be investigated.

In December 2022, Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Pedro Nuno Santos was dismissed shortly after the resignation of the Secretary of State for the Treasury, Alexandra Reis, who accepted compensation of 500,000 euros from TAP but continued to work for the government.

