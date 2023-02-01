WORLD

Portuguese economy sees fastest growth in 35 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

The Portuguese economy grew 6.7 per cent in 2022, its best performance since 1987, according to an estimate released by the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Portuguese gross domestic product (GDP) growth was above the 6.5 per cent estimated in the State Budget for 2023 (OE2023) in October last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The expansion of the Portuguese economy was 1.2 percentage points higher compared to GDP growth in 2021, consolidating a strong recovery after an historic drop of 8.3 per cent in 2020 due to the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Domestic demand significantly contributed to the annual variation in GDP, although to a lesser extent than that observed in the previous year, due to an acceleration of private consumption and a slowdown in investment.

The contribution of net external demand was positive in 2022, after being negative in 2021, with an acceleration in the volume of exports of goods and services and a deceleration of imports.

20230201-101202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Several deaths reported in US due to massive storm

    Old Sikh temple in Kent to be turned into flats

    Ukrainian, Russian FMs meet in Turkey

    Portugal raises $49mn for health research, development