Portuguese govt condemns ‘violent actions’ in Brazil

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa condemned the acts of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro carried out on Sunday against the seats of power in Brasilia, the federal capital of Brazil.

The Portuguese head of state expressed Portugal’s solidarity with the new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a new “legitimately invested power” in Brazil after the 2022 election, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hundreds of supporters of Bolsonaro invaded and vandalised the parliament, the headquarters of the federal government, and the Federal Supreme Court on Sunday.

The demonstration called for military intervention to overthrow President Lula da Silva a week after his inauguration.

20230109-050401

