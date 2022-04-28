Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa enacted a decree, imposing “exceptional and temporary measures” to reduce fuel prices, making effective a proposal already approved in Parliament at the end of last week.

The decree suspends the rates of tax on petroleum products (ISP) applicable to diesel and unleaded gasoline, which can be set “up to a minimum rate of zero euros”, reports Xinhua news agency

In a note published on the Portuguese Presidency’s official website, the country’s head of state said that the measure aims to “respond to the increase in fuel prices”, which have been sharply rising in recent months.

The decree also provides for a quarterly report to be published with information regarding the formation of prices for the sale of fuels to the public.

The approved proposal will be in effect until December 31, 2022, and also includes other strategic primary areas, such as the exemption from Value Added Tax (VAT) on fertilizers and animal feed products “when used in agricultural production activities”.

