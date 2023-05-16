INDIA

Posing as PM’s niece, woman dupes retd colonel of Rs 21 lakh

NewsWire
0
0

A woman, posing as niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has duped a retired colonel of Rs 21 lakh after convincing him to invest money in shares for a huge earning.

After the colonel transferred Rs 21 lakh in the bank account of the woman’s friend in Jaipur, she stopped taking his calls.

Inspector, Cantt Police Station, Prabhu Kant said, “On the complaint of retired colonel Upendra Raghav of Patel Nagar Colony, an FIR has been lodged against Veronica Modi and Ramesh Sharma under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC. Investigation has been started in this case by checking call details and chats.”

The retired colonel said he came in contact with Komal Pandey of Ballia on phone a few months ago and she introduced him to Veronica, who started giving him offers for investment in stock market by assuring huge profit and also claimed to be niece of the Prime Minister.

Veronica asked the retired colonel to transfer cash in the bank account of one Ramesh Sharma. Raghav transferred Rs 21 lakh in Sharma’s account. When he sought returns against the money he had invested with them, Veronica sent the photo of a fake cheque of Rs 18 lakh on WhatsApp and then disappeared.

20230516-152804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SA20 player auction snub not to affect me in series vs...

    Rock the ethnic look this monsoon

    11 bravehearts who lost their lives along with Gen Rawat, wife

    Fresh Saradha scam row pours cold water on hopes of duped...