The final match of the Positive Kashmir Football Championship Season 2 in Srinagar witnessed a big participation of players and common people, indicating the positive change that has been gradually sweeping the valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

The final match was played between J&K Bank and FC One Title on Saturday. The Jammu Kashmir Bank team won by 1:0 and Rs 1,00,000 while the runner-up team won Rs 50,000 as the prize.

Several senior officers, including IG CRPF Rajababu and international players were present at the Astro Turf TRC Srinagar to watch the final match of the competition while the ground was thronged with football fans.

Both the teams performed brilliantly in this final competition. Team Captain of Jamwan Kashmir Bank, Adnan Ayub credited all the players for this brilliant win. He said that each and every player performed brilliantly and due to this coordination they were able to win the championship.

“The opposing team was very strong but all the players in our team put in a great performance which led to the win despite the heavy hitting,” he said.

This competition was organised by a local voluntary organisation ‘The Positive Kashmir’ in collaboration with Jammu Kashmir Sports Council. A total of 25 teams from Jammu Kashmir participated in this competition which started on October 17.

Advocate Adnan Magray, coordinator of The Positive Kashmir, thanked all concerned for the successful organisation of the championship. Congratulating the winning team, he said that they will continue to organise such competitions in the future.

“Organising such sports events is one of the main objectives of our organisation.” He further said that he wants to provide a platform to the players of Jammu and Kashmir so that they can realize their hidden talents instead of getting addicted to drugs.

