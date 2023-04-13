Peel Region will be starting water main inspection and repairs on Dixie Road between Burnhamthorpe Road East and Bloor Street beginning the week of April 17. As a result there may be lane reductions during construction. The Region says that if traffic needs to be rerouted, there will be signs giving directions.

Dixie being a major north-south arterial road in Mississauga, motorists should expect some traffic delays and may wish to avoid the area or take alternate routes.

Motorists and pedestrians may also see crews working on several portions of Dixie Road such as at Golden Orchard Drive, Winding Trail, Burnhamthorpe Road East and 4100 Dixie Road (in the boulevard in front of Tim Hortons)

The contractors normal working hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday. However, this work may need to be conducted overnight and will have minimal impact on the public.

The repairs are expected to be completed this summer. Average construction noise is expected and there will be no impact to drinking water for the community, according to a news release from Peel Region.