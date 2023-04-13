COMMUNITY

Possible lane reductions on Mississauga’s Dixie Road for water main repairs

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Peel Region will be starting water main inspection and repairs on Dixie Road between Burnhamthorpe Road East and Bloor Street beginning the week of April 17. As a result there may be lane reductions during construction. The Region says that if traffic needs to be rerouted, there will be signs giving directions.

Dixie being a major north-south arterial road in Mississauga, motorists should expect some traffic delays and may wish to avoid the area or take alternate routes.

Motorists and pedestrians may also see crews working on several portions of Dixie Road such as at Golden Orchard Drive, Winding Trail, Burnhamthorpe Road East and 4100 Dixie Road (in the boulevard in front of Tim Hortons)

The contractors normal working hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday. However, this work may need to be conducted overnight and will have minimal impact on the public.

The repairs are expected to be completed this summer. Average construction noise is expected and there will be no impact to drinking water for the community, according to a news release from Peel Region.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ontario adds medical school seats, students from the province...

    25 motorists charged with stunt driving in York Region this weekend

    Multilingual edition of Hockey Night in Canada postponed

    Canada’s big Indigenous spending increase largely due to judicial settlements