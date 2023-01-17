BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Possible to start business in a day in India now: DPIIT Secretary

NewsWire
Due to improved ease of doing business environment in India, it is now possible to start a business in a day in the country, a top government official said on Tuesday.

Secretary in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos that several steps are being taken to further improve the ease of doing business in India, including on the labour laws front.

All labour laws have been consolidated into four codes, which have been passed by Parliament and the government is in the process of their final implementation, he said.

At a breakfast session organised by industry body CII and consultancy giant EY on the sidelines of the WEF meeting, Jain further said that while the Centre is seeking consent of all states in the labour codes, many states have started drafting rules pertaining to these codes.

20230117-155807

