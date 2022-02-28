Post Covid, Kerala Tourism to launch an aggressive campaign

With the money-spinning tourism industry in Kerala suffering its worst ever setback on account of the Covid pandemic, it is now all set to launch an aggressive promotional campaign.

Kerala Tourism’s campaign across the country is meant to target the diverse segments ranging from family holidayers to working professionals, from adventure-seeking backpackers to honeymooners.

The campaigns to ramp up the state’s tourism and hospitality industry will be based on a variety of themes such as long stays, home stays, drive holidays and ‘Change of Air’ besides new products like caravan holidays.

These promotional initiatives will be bolstered by a series of travel trade networking activities, including participation in trade fairs, organising B2B Partnership Meets and road shows, and promoting products and events through various media such as print, TV, radio, digital, OTT, and theatre.

During the next three months (March-May), Kerala Tourism will participate in the 28th International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) at Tel Aviv (Israel) and at BIT Milan (Italy) and also organise B2B Meets in Madrid and Milan.

As for the domestic events, it will attend trade fairs like OTM Mumbai, TTF Chennai and South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE), New Delhi. In addition, partnership meets will be held in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmadabad, and Bengaluru.

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the pandemic had tapered off considerably across the globe, resulting in lifting of travel restrictions.

“This augurs well for Kerala’s tourism and hospitality industry. We are in a resurgent mode now. Tourists from inside the country have always played a major role in making Kerala’s tourism a throbbing enterprise. In the post-Covid world also, their role will be paramount. It is this belief that forms the essence of our pan-India promotional campaigns,” said Riyas, son in law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, V. Venu said some of the new projects, like the biodiversity circuit, and Caravan Holidays, in particular, will take the travellers to Kerala’s unexplored areas while observing all the pandemic protocols, thus helping the state go beyond established destinations.

During the pandemic, majority of the classified home stays in Kerala were either closed or empty. The reopening of tourism activities is expected to revive the languishing business of the home stay entrepreneurs.

