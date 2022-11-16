INDIA

Post elections Bhupendra Patel will continue as CM: Amit Shah

Exuding confidence of winning the coming Assembly bypolls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Bhupendra Patel will continue as Gujarat chief minister, post elections.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel filed his nomination from the Ghatlodia constituency earlier in the day. If he gets elected to the state Assembly, it will be his second term as an MLA.

Union Home Shah made the statement while addressing party workers before Patel filed his candidature. “BJP is going to win with a thumping majority. People of Gujarat are set to script history in the Indian democracy by electing the highest numbers of BJP MLAs. And post elections, Bhupendra Patel will continue as the Chief Minister.”

Recalling the old days of Gujarat, especially Ahmedabad, Shah said in those years law and order was out of control, the state used to be under curfew for 200 days of the 365 days, but since the BJP has come to power, curfews have become a thing of the past. The party has freed the state from anti-social elements.

He said that the Development of Gujarat has become a role model of many states. He reiterated that in this election it is a direct fight between BJP and Congress and third party candidates will lose deposits.

Before filing nomination, Patel addressed his workers for three minutes.

