Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that after the G20 meet there has been an increase in the number of foreign tourist arrivals in Kashmir.

Addressing a media conference at the Raj Bhawan here, the Lt Governor said that the G20 meeting held here on May 22-24 has proved to be a game changer in the tourism sector of the UT.

“The participants of G20 meet have gone back to their countries with a positive message. After the G20 meet we have seen a significant increase in the foreign tourist arrivals in J&K. In the coming months, the number is expected to go up further.

“Srinagar is now emerging as a hub of international activities. For the first time, the Indian system of medicine, engineers’ association, chartered accountants association and 18 Supreme Court judges participated in different meetings in Srinagar,” he said.

Sinha made an important announcement during the media briefing, he said that after discussing the issue at the state administrative council, with the revenue and the rural development departments, it has been decided that 5 Marlas (1/4 of a Kanal) of land would be given to the landless families in of J&K.

“The Prime Minister, Narendra Modiji had announced the PM Awas Yojana and J&K couldn’t lag behind.

“So far, 2711 landless families have been given land and more would be covered shortly.

“A total of 1,99,550 families have been identified and till June 21, 1,44,000 of these have been given sanction for land and the remaining would also be covered soon,” the Lt. Governor said.

He did not clearly state whether the West Pakistan refugees would be covered under this scheme. He said that proper criteria is being followed and everybody fulfilling that criteria will get land under the scheme adding that there is no caste or religion being followed while allotting such land.

Answering a question on the Amarnath Yatra the Lt. Governor said that the Yatra is going on smoothly through both the Yatra routes. He, however, accepted that traffic management remains an issue since a pilgrim or a tourist coming here for the first time is not aware of the timings, etc., and sometimes gets stuck in the snarl.

He assured that traffic management would be streamlined in the next 2-3 days.

The Lt. Governor said that there is no restriction on the media for covering the Yatra.

About the Amarnath Yatra, he said that the pilgrimage is going on smoothly on both tracks amid proper security arrangements.

2023070333177